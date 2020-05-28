Help is needed to plant a 250-square-foot garden at Pierce Middle School to grow vegetable crops for food pantries and school lunch programs.
Anyone who is willing to give a couple of hours to plant seeds is encouraged to contact Beth Neville at eeneville5@gmail.com or Principal William Fish at wfish@miltonps.org.
The garden is run as part of the “Green Team” after-school program sponsored by the Parent Teacher Organization.
The garden plot is ready for planting with full sun, a water source, and new weed-free soil donated by Maggie Oldfield of Thayer Nursery. Seeds for carrots, beets, potatoes, and other easy to grow vegetables have been purchased.
Social distancing will be practiced and directions will be provided about how to plant. You do not need to be an experienced gardener and this is a fun activity for kids. Garden tools are waiting for willing volunteer hands.
Some vegetables are already up. Radishes, lettuce, and peas have sprouted and will be ready for harvest soon.
With volunteer help, needed food can be provided in the fall for students and neighbors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.