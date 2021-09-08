A new restaurant called Playa Bowls is set to open at 532 Adams St., in East Milton sometime in September if all goes as planned.
Milton resident Hung Lam and his three business partners, who met at Boston College, are planning to open the restaurant that will feature “all healthy” food with another local franchise of the national chain.
The Select Board unanimously approved the common victualer's license on Aug. 25 for the restaurant that will be located in the space where Duhallow Real Estate used to be located near a space that is currently undergoing a major renovation.
