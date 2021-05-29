Milton Police officer Patricia Lio was released on personal recognizance after her arraignment on May 18 on charges in connection with an incident involving a rant against Black Lives Matter at her home on Sept. 19.
Lio, who is white, is charged with assault to intimidate against a 14-year-boy, who is Black, as well as assault and battery on her husband.
