Officers from the Milton Police Department responded to the vicinity of Blue Hill Avenue (Route 138) and Canton Avenue at 3:28 a.m. Wednesday, April 7 on a report of a motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival, officers discovered an Infiniti that had been travelling southbound on Blue Hill Avenue had run off the roadway and struck two utility poles. These utility poles were snapped in half and some power lines were down. The driver, a 39-year-old male and alone in the car, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification is being withheld pending notification of the next-of-kin. Route 138 southbound was reopened to traffic in the afternoon at approximately 2 p.m. Route 138 northbound remains closed at this time between Canton Avenue and Brush Hill Road. Verizon and Eversource are working to repair their infrastructure. Only a coordinated localized power outage to the area took place to protect first responders working the scene from the downed power lines. The Milton Police are being assisted by the Massachusetts State Police Accident Reconstruction unit. Speed is believed to have been a factor in this crash.
Police: Speed possible cause of early April 7 a.m. fatal crash near Blue Hill, Canton avenues
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Police: Speed possible cause of early April 7 a.m. fatal crash near Blue Hill, Canton avenues
- Something Fishy: a fun video from a year ago!
- Event planners hoping for in-person celebrations
- April 27 town election details
- Meet the library's first writer-in-residence Joan Smith in public program April 14
- Paul Veneto’s trek to heal a 9/11 sorrow
- Despite fire, preschool plans to rebuild
- Simple ad placement
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Event planners hoping for in-person celebrations
- Paul Veneto’s trek to heal a 9/11 sorrow
- Despite fire, preschool plans to rebuild
- Meet the library's first writer-in-residence Joan Smith in public program April 14
- Fire destroys former Hoosic Club
- Carole A. Schiffmann
- Election interests bubble up
- Simple ad placement
- Milton’s great smallpox experiment: a historic look
- Helen M. Gormley
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.