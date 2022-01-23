The Milton Public Schools are again seeking a senior director of educational equity after Somaly Prak-Martins, the first person to hold the post, resigned effective Jan. 19.
In announcing her departure in his weekly blog from Jan. 13, Superintendent James Jette praised Prak-Martins, saying that she “worked tirelessly to bring the issues of diversity, anti-bias, equity, and inclusion for all students, staff, and community members to the forefront of everything we do.”
Click here to subscribe and to read your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.