The abrupt chain of promotions that brought Karen Cahill into the principal’s job at Milton High School just as classes were starting in the fall was par for the course in this second academic year of the pandemic, but for Cahill, a steady presence in the district since she started as a mathematics teacher more than 25 years ago, the new post was an expansion of her previous job as head of guidance.
Her priorities never shifted and her focus remained on the students, she said in a recent interview.
“We’re here for the students and to provide them with the best experience that we can. That's why we do this,” Cahill said. “Jumping into this role, the focus was still making sure that classrooms were set, schedules were set, and the students' social, emotional, and academic needs were in place.”
Read more of this story in the edition of the Milton Times available on April 22. Subscribe here to read the entire story and support your hometown newspaper.
