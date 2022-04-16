Voters at the Annual Town Meeting set to start on May 16 will take up a $123,415,275 budget proposal for the fiscal year that begins July 1. The budget calls for no cuts in services or personnel.
The total budget is 5% higher than the current year’s budget of $117,009,285, according to Interim Town Administrator Annemarie Fagan.
(0) comments
