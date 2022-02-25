One of greater Boston’s newest neighborhoods, Wolcott Woods, is marking the opening of the newly finished show home.
This home is one of 54 residences that make up the new 55-plus community in Milton developed by Northland Residential and marketed by LandVest | Christie’s International Real Estate.
The public is invited to attend the big reveal on Feb. 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 6 Wolcott Woods Lane.
