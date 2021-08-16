The Select Board invites public participation on Tues., Aug. 17, at 7 p.m. to discuss uses of $2,88 million in federal funds made available to Milton through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
The meeting will be held via the Zoom platform.
The federal government has targeted ARPA funds for infrastructure, broadband and other projects. ARPA funds are under the control of the Select Board and are not subject to the usual Town Meeting appropriation process.
In order to add transparency to the process, the board is seeking public input, and report periodically The meeting link can be found at: https://www.townofmilton.org/select-board/events/124466
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.