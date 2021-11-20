About 200 people took part in Milton’s Veterans Day celebration honoring those who have served in the U.S. military as the town officially became a Purple Heart Community on Nov. 11.
Amid the pomp and solemnity of the event, a “representative list” of 21 Purple Heart recipients from Milton from various world wide conflicts and branches of the military were read out loud by three Milton students. The veterans service included World War I, World War II, Vietnam, Iraq, and the Battle of Veracruz.
