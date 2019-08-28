With many regular donors delaying giving to take final summer vacations and preparing for school to start, the American Red Cross has an emergency need for blood and platelet donations to help end a blood shortage.
While thousands of donors have rolled up a sleeve this summer, blood and platelet donations aren’t keeping pace with patient needs. More donations are urgently needed to replenish the blood supply and be prepared for patient emergencies.
Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Those who donated blood earlier this summer may be eligible to give again. Blood can be safely given every 56 days and Power Red donations can be given every 112 days.
