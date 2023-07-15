It’s a story that will go down in the Mulligan family’s history: the Father’s Day Red Sox trip that went viral on YouTube.
The drama that has been viewed by millions of people around the world, started when Jaime and Patrick Mulligan decided to spend Father’s Day with their two young boys, Charlie, 5, and Jack, 8.
Patrick said the drama unfolded when he had taken his attention off the game briefly and a foul ball came into the stands near where they were sitting.
After it bounced around in the stands, a young man in front of them came up with the ball.
Jack, a die-hard baseball fan, blurted out, asking the man if he could have the ball.
The man turned around and handed it to Charlie.
Charlie promptly threw the ball back onto the field.
“I’m the one who threw the ball,” said Charlie, who is now six, adding that he thought the guy told him to throw it.
Emotions ran high as Jack responded with deep disappointment and Charlie realized that something was amiss.
Patrick, meanwhile, comforted first one son, then the other.
“Everybody started to laugh and that upset him,” he said, motioning towards Charlie, “and Jack was upset because the ball was gone.”
The exchange was caught on camera, narrated by the sports announcers and put up on the big scoreboard.
“It was funny and tragic and all kinds of things all in the span of about two seconds,” Patrick said.
Jack had brought his baseball glove with the hope of getting a foul ball.
