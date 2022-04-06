Milton residents won't want to miss the chance to have a voice in the April 26 election that features five contested races.
The deadline is April 6 and the town clerk's office will be staffed until 8 p.m.
The Town Clerk's office reminds people that only Milton residents who are registered to vote will be eligible to vote in this year’s Annual Town Election. Once you are registered to vote and remain at the same address, there is no need to register again.
To register to vote, change your voting address, or party affiliation residents can also click here.
