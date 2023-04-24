It’s been 10 years since the Boston Marathon bombing left three dead and more than 260 injured. That act of terrorism in Copley Square changed countless lives.
This year’s Marathon ended at Copley Square where those two bombs exploded in 2013. Security is different now.
Last week Dave Wedge and Casey Sherman, who wrote the true crime book “Boston Strong: A City’s Triumph over Tragedy” about the courage and resilience of those touched by the event, got together with the stepfather of Sean Collier, a police officer involved in the takedown of the two terrorists.
The four gathered at a reception at Fisher College in the Back Bay before a showing of “Patriots Day,” the movie based on the book Wedge and Sherman wrote.
The college held the showing as a benefit for the Sean Collier Memorial Fund. Collier was killed in the line of duty by the Boston Marathon Bombers on April 18, 2013.
Joe Rogers, stepfather of Sean Collier, helps with the work of the Sean Collier Memorial Fund, which benefits community programs designed to build connections between law enforcement and the communities they serve.
Collier, an MIT police officer, was 27 when he was killed by the two bombers who were still trying to escape capture.
A day later, now retired Watertown Police Sgt. John MacLellan and other Watertown police officers had a shootout with the two terrorists.
As MacLellan and the other officers struggled with the older of the two, the younger bomber drove a stolen car toward them. The police officers jumped to safety and the car drove over the older terrorist, leading to his death.
The book by Wedge, who lives in Milton, and Sherman, his writing partner, is a nonfiction work that carefully weaves the stories around the bombing in a way that looks at the hope found in the ashes of the explosion.
