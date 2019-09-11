On behalf of the Baker-Polito Administration, Anna Sweeney today presented Ross Dugan with the award given annually in her mother’s name, the Madeline Amy Sweeney Award for Civilian Bravery. Dugan, a 38-year-old MBTA lineman from New Bedford, helped to rescue four people from a burning car after a Feb. 6, 2019, collision in West Bridgewater. The award is given in memory of the Acton flight attendant aboard American Airlines Flight 11 on Sept. 11, 2001, who contacted the airline’s ground services crew to convey critical information about the hijackers and their actions before the plane hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center.
(Caption and photo courtesy of Jake Wark, deputy communications director, Office of Public Safety & Security)
