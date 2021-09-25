Even as the good news of schools and businesses reopening continues to unfold, the double trouble of traffic woes and tough parking have returned to “normal” across Milton.
“Traffic has picked up, obviously,” reported Lt. Mark Alba of the Milton Police.
Alba said that high volumes of traffic on the Southeast Expressway and major roads heading to and from Boston during morning and afternoon rush hours are once more squeezing out into side streets.
Add to that the peak times around local schools and throw in some road construction, particularly in East Milton Square, and you’ve got a recipe for returning headaches.
