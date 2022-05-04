The Animal Shelter Advisory Committee (ASAC) met on April 21 to resurrect plans to build a new animal shelter that were derailed when construction bids came in at prohibitive levels.
At the meeting several residents raised the question of whether it would be possible to build the new shelter at the current location and two brought forward what they called a “simple” solution that they said could see construction begin soon.
