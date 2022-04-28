The Board of Appeals on April 21 approved the comprehensive permit that clears the way for the construction of the 92-unit Residences at East Milton development in the heart of the town’s main commercial district.
The board approved the plan on a 3-0 vote and noted a list of waivers and conditions that were included in the decision that address many of the concerns brought forward by peer reviewers and residents.
The Residences at East Milton development was proposed by the Joseph M. Corcoran Company for approval under the state’s 40B regional housing laws that allow developers to gain approval under one master or comprehensive permit.
The 40B regional planning law requires the Board of Appeals to weigh “local concerns” against the regional need for affordable housing. It applies to communities such as Milton that have not set aside 10 percent of their housing stock as affordable.
The project has drawn a range of concerns from neighbors of the project. It will include about 104 parking spaces, including roughly eight visitor spaces, in the already congested square that abuts the Southeast Expressway.
In a statement, the East Milton Neighborhood Association (EMNA) expressed disappointment “with the lack of understanding and consideration of the negative impact this project will have on our neighbors and the town as a whole, especially in regards to local concerns such as traffic, parking, and safety.”
