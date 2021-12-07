The public hearing about the Residences at East Milton was set to continue Dec. 2 with the Board of Appeals continuing to work through details of the proposed 40B development.
At the Nov. 18 meeting, the board heard updates from Jen Corcoran of the Joseph J. Corcoran Co. and others about changes that have been made to the proposal that now calls for 95 apartment units and 72 parking spaces.
The development would be located in the heart of East Milton Square on property that now includes the Falconi Companies headquarters at 4 Franklin St.
