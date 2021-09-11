The Board of Health voted to require town employees to wear masks in indoor municipal buildings and “strongly recommend” that all Milton residents wear masks in all indoor public places as of Sept. 7.
However, the board on Aug. 30 stopped short of re-instituting a mask mandate for all indoor public places, saying that individual businesses, gyms, grocery stores, and restaurants should be able to decide whether to put their own mask restrictions in place.
