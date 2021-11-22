Since Robert McAuliffe has been running Duhallow Real Estate for nearly 25 years, it’s safe to say he’s an established Milton businessman. But he estimates that for the first 15 or so of those years, he was known by most as simply “Jim’s son.”
Jim was James McAuliffe, Robert’s dad, who arrived in America from Ireland in 1954 at age 22 with plans to earn a living as a carpenter, a common field for Irish immigrants. That plan went well until Jim McAuliffe was sidelined by a back injury.
Undeterred, he decided to pivot from carpentry to real estate.
Click here to subscribe and read the entire story. Please support your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.