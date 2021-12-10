More than 200 runners and walkers of all abilities participated in Cardinal Cushing Centers’ Run to Change Lives Run, Walk, or Roll in Milton on Nov. 20.
They raised $25,000 to support their programs for students and adults with intellectual disabilities.
This was the third year the organization hosted the event although the 2020 race was hosted virtually.
Event sponsors included Title Sponsor Florence Electric, the Raymond family, Mountain One Bank, Elliott Physical Therapy, Team Jaxtimer-Barry, Cape Cod 5, RhumbLine Advisers, Delaney/Risman Insurance, Fruit Center Marketplace, Montilio’s Baking Company, Playa Bowls, Hint Water, Stop and Shop of Quincy, MetLife, and Longford & Company.
Disc jockey Ryan Akins, a student at Cardinal Cushing Centers,kept the crowds entertained all morning long, and state Sen. Walter Timilty of Milton addressed the crowd before the race.
Prizes were awarded to the top fundraising teams and individuals, as well as the road race winners. Team Francesca, led by the Vitti family of Milton, won the prize for top fundraising team: a Super Bowl party for up to 25 people catered by the Cardinal Cushing Centers Culinary Department and Café.
Avery Pisaniwas awarded a custom corn hole board set, made by the adults at Cardinal Cushing Centers in their woodworking program, for being the top individual fundraiser.
Andrea Widberg of Canton had the fastest women’s time of the day and Ned Nadeau of Newton was the overall race winner.
Anyone who would like to support the event can still do so by visiting www.ccruntochangelives.org.
