The Town of Milton in mid-December won “safe harbor,” meaning that it won’t have to consider any new filings for 40B developments for the next two years.
The state Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) informed the town that its application had been granted after the Board of Appeals approved both the Ice House 40B on Blue Hills Parkway in September and the development at 582 Blue Hill Ave. on Dec. 15.
Some officials remain cautious since the “safe harbor” designation hinges on the two projects receiving building permits within a year.
