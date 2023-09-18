The Great Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium and Drink-Ory Garden, the irreverent, outlandish and unpredictable traveling “tented entertainment experience” that won over Boston audiences last year, is returning to the Seaport District with a new show.
Audiences can look forward to new-and-unbelievable feats, bizarre comedy, and other unexpected surprises at the big top tent on the grounds of Boston’s Harpoon Brewery from Oct. 12 to Nov. 5.
We are told that the show, produced by Salto Entertainment of Florida, is a unique and unforgettable event for grownups, blending boutique big-top theater and sophisticated vaudevillian-style comedy with great adult beverages and fare.
In this edition, the infamous Mr. Swindle has once again created the perfect entertainment experience complemented by “medicinal” adult beverages. The festivities begin in the Drink-Ory Garden, where guests are invited to imbibe delectable concoctions, including Harpoon’s exclusive brew “The Swindler,” which was a runaway hit last year.
Once inside the custom-made, climate-controlled Peculiarium, the audience will gasp, howl, and guffaw with delight at the mind-bending variety of acts and vaudeville-style production in which no two performances are ever the same.
Presented by the mysterious B.S. Swindler (Mr. Swindle for short) and hosted by his scandalous sidekick Dr. Elixer, the 90-minute show features a quirky cast of unusually unconventional talent.
“The guests should expect more than a show. We will take you on a roller coaster ride of fantastic emotions intensified by the magnetic energy that fills the big top. It makes for an unreal and unforgettable experience that you have to witness to believe,” said Allison Blei, the show’s co-producer and co-writer. “Many patrons tell us that they laughed until they cried and by the end of the performance, their cheeks hurt (the ones on their face) from laughing so hard.”
The Garden will be hosted by Harpoon Brewery serving savory snacks, bitter brews (that’s beer) and “The Swindler,” a fantastic butterscotch pale ale topped with whipped cream, drizzled with butterscotch and brewed by Harpoon Brewery exclusively for Mr. Swindle and his guests.
The show is approximately 90 minutes long and includes a 15-minute intermission. It is designed for grown-ups and attendees must be 18 or over. The production is filled with absurd comedy, acrobats, sophisticated humor, double entendres, suggestive and unusual visuals, and heavy references to drinking.
Performances take place at the Harpoon Brewery on 306 Northern Ave. in Boston. Show times are Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays at 5 and 7:30 p.m.; and Sundays at 5 p.m. Ticket prices range from $65 to $120.
