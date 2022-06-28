An attempt to slash the school budget by about $5.4 million, or about 9 percent, was defeated as the Annual Town Meeting continued on its fourth and fifth nights on June 13 and 14.
School officials and many residents defended the budget of $58,363,423 that was recommended for the fiscal year that begins July 1 as one that followed the “most challenging times” in education due to the two and a half years of the COVID pandemic.
Several Town Meeting Members called for cuts in all programs aimed at equity and one said that proposing the cut during the remote meeting was the only way to force the issue of rising school budgets.
The amendment to cut the budget was defeated in a poll that yielded 26 votes in support, 190 against, and nine abstaining.
That vote was confirmed in a roll call that was requested and resulted in the calling of each member’s vote individually.
