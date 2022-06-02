Friday afternoon when most people were starting their holiday weekend, the School Building Committee (SBC) met virtually and decided they no longer favor the article on the Town Meeting Warrant.
They want it referred back for further study.
After Sean O’Rourke, SBC chair, walked the Lamb estate with a forester from the Department of Conservation Resources (DCR) he decided the proposed school should move several hundred feet closer to a redesigned Gile Road.
