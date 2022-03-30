The School Committee unanimously agreed on March 17 that the new school the district hopes to build will be a second middle school for Grades 7 and 8 with a pre-school wing.
The new plan will see all fifth graders moved from elementary schools to the Pierce Middle School building, which will continue to house sixth graders.
Preschool classrooms across the district will also be moved to a wing of the new upper middle school.
