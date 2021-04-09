The clash over whether students should have been asked survey questions about their sexual identity and sexual preferences continued at the March 31 School Committee meeting as the mothers of two transgender students defended the need for the survey that is part of Milton’s equity self-evaluation.
The cost of providing the greater equity review, which was budgeted at about $50,000, was brought up in deliberations during an earlier Warrant Committee meeting and led to some members of the town budget review group criticizing the survey and using the expenditure to suggest that the school district is not managing its finances well.
School Committee Vice Chair Dr. Elaine Craghead shot back at the Warrant Committee members whose inferences and allegations about financial mismanagement were what she called an affront to the reputations of those who work on the budgets.
