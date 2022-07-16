(Editor's note: The School Committee voted to place Jette on paid administrative leave on July 14.)
The School Committee was set to meet in executive session at 4 p.m. on July 14 to discuss a “private legal matter” concerning School Superintendent James Jette.
Jette was arraigned in Stoughton District Court on May 27 on charges of domestic assault in connection with an argument with his girlfriend that took place the evening before.
For the rest of the story read the Milton Times July 14 edition, in print or online to follow these and other developing stories.
