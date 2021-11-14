Masks, testing, and vaccinations continue to lead the arsenal of measures that the Milton Public Schools are using this year to stay open as COVID-19 cases continue to be detected in the community.
From Sept. 1 to Nov. 3, the Milton Public Schools reported positive cases among 10 faculty and staff members and 56 children, according to School Superintendent James Jette.
Meanwhile, the town’s statistics for October remained pretty much flat.
The total for the month rose to 138, slightly more than the 135 in September, according to the Public Health Department.
Click here to subscribe and read the entire story. Please support your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.