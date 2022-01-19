School Superintendent James Jette has begun to tabulate a report on COVID numbers in the Milton Public Schools (MPS). The material is included in his weekly blog.
For the time period of Dec. 23 to Jan. 5, the MPS reported the following information, as requested, to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE):
Glover Elementary - 9 staff, 45 students;
Tucker Elementary - 5 staff, 27 students;
Collicot Elementary - 16 staff, 35 students;
Cunningham Elementary - 9 staff, 10 students;
Pierce Middle School - 7 staff, 67 students;
and Milton High- 26 staff, 107 students.
As of Jan. 5, 90 percent of faculty and staff are vaccinated.
