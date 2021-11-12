Director of Pupil Personnel Services Susan Maselli updated the School Committee about the steps the Milton Public Schools have taken to respond to two disproportionalities that state officials identified several years ago in regard to Black/African American students.
The state review of district data showed that Black/African American students were more frequently referred for special education for having a “communication disability” and that Black/African American students faced greater rates of discipline that resulted in them being removed from school.
Maselli said that the district has made progress and is continuing to work on the issues through working through the root causes and supporting and training teachers in restorative justice practices.
