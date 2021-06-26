The waters of Boston Harbor were calm, but the message given to those onboard the cruise ship was a dire one about the “clear and present danger” to the entire region caused by rising sea levels and potential imminent storm surges.
The press event aboard the ship was sponsored by the Boston Harbor Regional Storm Surge Working Group and aimed at boosting support for the study of whether a seagate system could be built to protect not just Boston, but 14 adjoining communities.
Bill Golden, project coordinator of the working group, is working to stir up support among those communities and the public for an idea that he said is critical for the future of the area.
