An additional seasonal Milton 2020 Seasonal Flu Clinic for the general public (people aged four and older) is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, Dec. 9 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. in the basement of Town Hall.
Seasonal flu vaccines are available in injection form only.
Present all health insurance cards at the time of registration. For ease of vaccination, wear a short-sleeve shirt.
With questions, call the Board of Health at 617-898-4886.
