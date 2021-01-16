Saying it is really just one “mega, mega” project, the Select Board recently agreed to ask the state agency reviewing it to consider combining the Tamposi family’s most recent 40B proposal for 652 Canton Ave. with one the company had earlier put forward for 648 Canton Ave.
The board’s request is to MassHousing, the state agency that is currently reviewing the site applicability for the newest project that calls for another 80 rental units.
According to the application, the new project would use a common entrance road for the project at 648 Canton Ave, which calls for 224 apartments.
The proposal for 648 Canton Ave. has already received site plan approval. An application for a comprehensive permit is currently before the town’s Board of Appeals.
Select Board member Mike Zullas called the proposal “a substantive change” to the first one and not a separate new project, which he said is not allowed under the 40B statute.
