Milton, MA (02186)

Today

Windy with intermittent light rain this morning. Clouds will linger this afternoon. High 51F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.