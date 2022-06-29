When the late John Cronin graduated from Milton High School 67 years ago, his connection with the natural spaces around him and his concern for the environment were already ingrained in his life.
This June, his family was happy to give a special honor to a member of this year’s Milton High School graduating class who has that same energy and passion.
Elle Anthony, who plans to explore environmental studies and conservation biology at Swarthmore College in the fall, was the recipient of the first Wakefield Arboretum John Cronin Environmental Leadership Award.
