In a split vote, the Select Board decided on Oct. 27 to back the concept plan for the proposed five-story mixed-use development for 426-440 Granite Ave.
The 3-2 vote on the measure followed a request from East Milton Neighborhood Association (EMNA) board members to delay the vote for another week.
That was to allow for an additional meeting with the full EMNA membership and development team for Oranmore Enterprises LLC.
