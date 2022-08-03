The assistant Town Administrator for Medfield, Nicholas Milano, has been named Milton’s new Town Administrator.
The Select Board unanimously selected the West Roxbury resident from a field of three finalists on July 27.
The appointment is subject to successful contract negotiations, said Interim Town Administrator Annemarie Fagan, whose contract with Milton was extended to September 30.
The two other finalists were Melissa Goff, deputy town administrator for Brookline, and Thomas Guerino, the former longtime town administrator in Bourne.
