Shane Brandenburg will lead Milton Access Television as the local TV station’s new executive director, the nonprofit organization recently announced.
He takes over the top role from Michael Lynch, who held the position since 2010 before moving on to another job in July.
Brandenburg brings nine years of experience within the company, the past five of them as the director of operations, a position in which he was responsible for the station’s programming, production, and training, as well as maintaining and updating its equipment and technology.
