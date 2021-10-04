It will be a case of deja vu as Janet Sheehan steps back into her previous role in the Milton Public Schools as assistant superintendent for curriculum and human resources, but this time on an interim basis.
School Superintendent James Jette announced his choice of Sheehan to resume the post she retired from in June 2019.
She fills the spot left vacant when Karen Spaulding left it to take a job in Brockton on Sept. 10.
Sheehan served 36 years in education prior to her retirement, including the assistant superintendent post she held for five years.
Click here to subscribe and read the entire story. Please support your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.