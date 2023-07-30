Norfolk County Sheriff Patrick McDermott has announced that the Sheriff’s Office received the prestigious FBI-LEEDA Trilogy Agency Award on July 19 in recognition of the office’s commitment to leadership training for its command staff.
“The FBI-LEEDA Trilogy Agency Award is a reflection of our agency’s commitment to true and transformative leadership,” McDermott said. “When I first took office, I made it clear that I wanted to support my staff’s pursuit of self-improvement and training in whatever form that might take. It’s been a true pleasure to see the NCSO team rise to the occasion through a variety of professional development opportunities, including the FBI-LEEDA leadership institutes.”
The FBI-LEEDA Trilogy Agency Award is given to law enforcement organizations whose entire command staff has undergone rigorous leadership training and earned the individual FBI-LEEDA Trilogy Awards.
This training – which takes months to even years to complete – is composed of three leadership institutes: the Supervisor Leadership Institute, the Command Leadership Institute, and the Executive Leadership Institute.
FBI-LEEDA is a national law enforcement training non-profit whose mission is “to advance the science and art of law enforcement leadership and promote the exchange of information to improve law enforcement management practices through training, education, and networking among police professionals across the United States and beyond.”
To date, 85 agencies across the United States have received the FBI-LEEDA Trilogy Agency Award, including five police departments in Massachusetts. Norfolk County was the first Sheriff’s Office in the state to be awarded.
McDermott accepted the FBI-LEEDA Trilogy Agency Award on behalf of the Sheriff’s Office at a ceremony held at the Norfolk County House of Correction in Dedham. The award was presented by Stoughton Police Chief and FBI-LEEDA President-Elect Donna McNamara.
