A Norfolk Superior Court jury on June 13 found Bernard Sigh, 67, of Milton guilty of rape, stalking, kidnapping, witness intimidation, and other offenses, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.
Judge Robert Cosgrove has set sentencing for noon on June 24.
Sigh faces a maximum of 20 years in state prison on the rape convictions and a minimum mandatory sentence of one year for the conviction on stalking in violation of a 209A protective order.
Jury selection began on June 3 and closing arguments were given on June 12. The jury deliberated for just under a day.
“Despite the added pressure surrounding this case, among other barriers, this victim demonstrated great courage and resolve in pushing through to this resolution,” Morrissey stated. ““Not every sexual assault or domestic violence victim is positioned to endure the burdens our system places on them. This victim deserves our support and gratitude.”
Morrissey also praised the Milton Police Department’s investigation and the prosecution team.
“Assistant District Attorney Beth McLaughlin, appellate ADA Laura McLaughlin, and victim/witness advocate Amanda Jenkins worked very professionally and diligently to get these facts before this jury,” he stated. “We thank the jury for delivering justice for this victim.”
