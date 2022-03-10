As COVID-19 cools down, the local election fever is heating up again in Milton with six contested town-wide races for the April 26 election.
Several long-time elected officials are stepping down from seats and many heavy issues have been facing the community, including development and COVID-related challenges.
The result is contested races for open spots for the Select Board, the School Committee, the Planning Board, the Parks Commission, the Board of Library Trustees, and the Board of Health.
“It’s very active, which I love to see. I hope it will be a nice, respectful election,” said Town Clerk Susan Galvin, who added that she hopes the races will draw a large turnout next month.
Click here to subscribe and to read your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.