Pierce Middle School sixth graders filled pages of construction paper and computer screens with bright artwork and solemn messages following a session about hate speech on Feb. 2.
“You should use kind words,” “Think before you do,” “Words can be more powerful than anything,” and the banned sign around an “N” were among the responses that students worked on with other classmates or by themselves.
The sessions were part of the school’s continued response to two incidents that involved racial slurs that happened in December.
