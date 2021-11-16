After two excruciating years, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) state tournament has returned to the fall season with a whole new look to boot since the MIAA decided to abandon its former regional-based postseason for a full state-wide play down.
Milton High School teams truly had something to work for when the season began beyond just their pride and attempts to improve their skills and possibly get looks from college coaches.
As a result, MHS had several teams qualify for the playoffs, with a couple ending some long droughts of their own.
