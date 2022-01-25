Town officials and those from the Milton Animal League are working to piece together a patchwork of plans to make it possible for the construction of a new animal shelter to still go ahead.
This follows a recent setback when bids opened in late December put construction costs at prohibitive levels of $1,000 per square foot, nearly twice what had been anticipated.
During a meeting with the Select Board on Jan. 12, the Animal Shelter Advisory Committee was encouraged to explore any and all possible solutions to make the plans for the badly needed animal shelter work in this unpredictable construction climate.
(0) comments
