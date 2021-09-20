Milton Public Schools said goodbye to a top administrator on Sept. 10 when Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Human Resources Dr. Karen Spaulding took a new job in Brockton Public Schools as the director of evaluations.
In announcing her departure, School Superintendent James Jette said she had a “highly successful” career in Milton schools and was a strong and dedicated leader.
Jette said that he will begin immediately to seek an interim for the post, either an inhouse candidate or among retired assistant superintendents in the state.
He said he plans to advertise the permanent position in January with an anticipated July 1, 2022 start date.
