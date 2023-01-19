Milton, MA (02186)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. High 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.