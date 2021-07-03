Previously shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Special Olympics are officially back in action.
The Greater Boston Track and Field Event at Milton Academy on June 19 marked the first full-course Special Olympics event to be held in the South Shore in two years and an optimistic sign of the community’s return to normalcy.
In recognition of the athletes' return to competition, Milton Police and surrounding towns provided a "Cruiser Convoy" during opening remarks at 9 a.m. June 18 when up to 30 police cruisers rode across the campus.
