The possibility of delaying the Special Town Meeting now set for Feb. 28 to March 14 was floated at a recent Select Board meeting.
The change in the date was suggested after Moderator Bob Hiss told the board that as it stands now, the public meeting will be required to be held in person.
He explained that a provision in state law that allowed towns with representative Town Meeting members to hold the remote gatherings over platforms such as Zoom expired in December.
In addition, Town Counsel Kevin Freytag has advised the Planning Board that one of its two articles that it had hoped to bring before Town Meeting would be considered “out of scope” after revisions were made during the board’s last meeting.
